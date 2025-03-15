Previous
Blood Moon by yorkshirekiwi
Blood Moon

Thought I should get my camera out and give it a once over after it's journey. Found a problem, but I guess a good clean will amend that. Here's a photo of last nights blood moon
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Barb ace
Wonderful photo, Carole! Did it look red like this to your naked eye? I only caught a part and there was no color at all...
March 14th, 2025  
Monica
Fantastic photo!
March 14th, 2025  
Carole G ace
@bjywamer It was a tiny red bit in the sky! I had been waiting for it to rise above the hills, and I thought I'd missed it. So yes, this is the colour I saw
March 14th, 2025  
julia ace
Good on you I was a bit lazy.. as the cloud was coming and going..
March 14th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Wow, that's ace
March 14th, 2025  
