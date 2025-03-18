Sign up
Previous
Photo 3364
Gentoo penguin
Continuing with my Antarctica trip. I’m finding it hard to pick up the camera to photograph the mundane. At least the sensor of my camera has been cleaned today. Maybe tomorrow I’ll start afresh
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
5
5
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Album
365
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
penguin
,
gentoo
julia
ace
What a cutie.. Well you have this year's Nature trophy covered..
March 18th, 2025
Brigette
ace
Friends did this trip - how wonderful - trip of a lifetime I'm sure
March 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fanytastic
March 18th, 2025
Denise Wood
Adorable :) fav
March 18th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Fabulous - keep those Antarctic images coming - we won't be complaining!
March 18th, 2025
