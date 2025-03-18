Previous
Gentoo penguin by yorkshirekiwi
Gentoo penguin

Continuing with my Antarctica trip. I’m finding it hard to pick up the camera to photograph the mundane. At least the sensor of my camera has been cleaned today. Maybe tomorrow I’ll start afresh
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
julia ace
What a cutie.. Well you have this year's Nature trophy covered..
March 18th, 2025  
Brigette ace
Friends did this trip - how wonderful - trip of a lifetime I'm sure
March 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fanytastic
March 18th, 2025  
Denise Wood
Adorable :) fav
March 18th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Fabulous - keep those Antarctic images coming - we won't be complaining!
March 18th, 2025  
