Common Blue Butterfly by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3367

Common Blue Butterfly

Another tiny blue butterfly, with a very tattered wing.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Dianne ace
Look at those shadows!
March 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
March 21st, 2025  
Carole G ace
@dide LOL, yes I did notice that. Could be a contender!
March 21st, 2025  
