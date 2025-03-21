Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3367
Common Blue Butterfly
Another tiny blue butterfly, with a very tattered wing.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4616
photos
189
followers
115
following
922% complete
View this month »
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
21st March 2025 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
butterfly
Dianne
ace
Look at those shadows!
March 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
March 21st, 2025
Carole G
ace
@dide
LOL, yes I did notice that. Could be a contender!
March 21st, 2025
