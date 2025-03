Geli Prints

Something a bit different from me today. I've wanted to try geli printing for a while, and I've finally had a go. I've been reading how people use geli prints as the background for double exposures or as textures in composites. camera club rules are very strict in that everything, including backgrounds, has to have been photographed or created by you. I am not sure how I will use this, but it was a lot of fun