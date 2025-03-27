Previous
Willow tree in the mist by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3373

Willow tree in the mist

Played in an open golf tournament today, and we drove through some thick fog to get there. Taken as we were driving past. I was a passenger in the back seat
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nick ace
Very nice :)
March 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact