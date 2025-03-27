Sign up
Previous
Photo 3373
Willow tree in the mist
Played in an open golf tournament today, and we drove through some thick fog to get there. Taken as we were driving past. I was a passenger in the back seat
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4622
photos
191
followers
116
following
924% complete
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
26th March 2025 5:20pm
Tags
tree
,
fog
,
willow
Nick
ace
Very nice :)
March 27th, 2025
