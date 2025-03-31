Sign up
Previous
Photo 3377
Honey Bee in Lavender
I'm playing in the garden with my lens baby again today. It's quite a challenge photographing insects, as it's all manual focus. However, I do love the swirly, twisty bokeh effect I get from this Lensbaby twist
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
31st March 2025 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lavender
,
lensbaby
,
honeybee
Beverley
ace
So beautiful…gorgeous capture
March 31st, 2025
julia
ace
Lovely.. the bee stayed still for you..
March 31st, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous focus and wonderful dof, such beautiful tones.
March 31st, 2025
