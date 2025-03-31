Previous
Honey Bee in Lavender by yorkshirekiwi
Honey Bee in Lavender

I'm playing in the garden with my lens baby again today. It's quite a challenge photographing insects, as it's all manual focus. However, I do love the swirly, twisty bokeh effect I get from this Lensbaby twist
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Carole G

2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Beverley ace
So beautiful…gorgeous capture
March 31st, 2025  
julia ace
Lovely.. the bee stayed still for you..
March 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous focus and wonderful dof, such beautiful tones.
March 31st, 2025  
