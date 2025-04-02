Previous
Kingfisher on the wires by yorkshirekiwi
Kingfisher on the wires

Out for a walk on a rather dull day, and noticed a bird on the wires. On zooming in, I saw it was a kingfisher
2nd April 2025

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Diana ace
Lovely minimalistic capture.
April 2nd, 2025  
