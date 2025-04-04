Sign up
Previous
Photo 3381
Cheeky Chinstrap
I've lost my mojo. A month ago, I was in Antarctica, and now I've come back to Earth with a bump. It's wet and miserable, although we could do with rain, there was none while I was away. I'm cheering myself up by editing some more trip photos
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4631
photos
191
followers
116
following
926% complete
View this month »
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th March 2025 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
penguin
,
chinstrap
Joanne Diochon
ace
And this is a gorgeous one.
April 4th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
yesss! this is such a cool capture!
April 4th, 2025
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Such a cutie.
April 4th, 2025
