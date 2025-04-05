Dragon Boat Racing

I have a friend who competes in this discipline, so I thought I'd go along to day 2 racing at Karapiro today. I didn't see his team today, but yesterday they got 2 gold 1 silverand a bronze.

With nearly 2000 years of history, dragon boat racing debuted as a modern international sport in Hong Kong in 1976. The boats are usually composed of carbon fibre, fibreglass, and other lightweight materials. Dragon boats in competitions have Chinese dragon heads and tails. The drum stays on for drummers to practise, but ornate regalia is frequently removed during training.