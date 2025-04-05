Previous
Dragon Boat Racing by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3382

Dragon Boat Racing

I have a friend who competes in this discipline, so I thought I'd go along to day 2 racing at Karapiro today. I didn't see his team today, but yesterday they got 2 gold 1 silverand a bronze.
With nearly 2000 years of history, dragon boat racing debuted as a modern international sport in Hong Kong in 1976. The boats are usually composed of carbon fibre, fibreglass, and other lightweight materials. Dragon boats in competitions have Chinese dragon heads and tails. The drum stays on for drummers to practise, but ornate regalia is frequently removed during training.
julia ace
Be a great to see.. The movie Pink Ladies is a great watch.. About women who have gone through Breast Cancer and taken up Dragon boat racing after and some during recovery..
April 5th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I watched some of Karapiro - always good to see but not easy to watch on TV! This is a Number One with effort, without blur and the catch of water drops! fav
April 5th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Really great action image. You can see the effort that goes into the racing.
April 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
A sensational action shot, one can sense the power needed to push forward!
April 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great action shot
April 5th, 2025  
