Dragpn Boat Racing

Another shot from yesterday's regatta. I've managed to include the front of one of the boats this time, so you can see the dragon head. I wish I'd been able to position myself head on to the race, but I would have had to be on a boat to do that. They are so long its hard to fit the whole crew in without having lots of sky and water top and bottom. I think I would prefer the drumming the beat job, rather than paddling!