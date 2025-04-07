Previous
Cabbage White by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3384

Cabbage White

It's starting to look very autumnal here in NZ. Here's a very tatty-looking cabbage white resting on the one remaining flower in this bed.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
julia ace
He's looking a bit rough..
April 7th, 2025  
Wylie ace
beautiful shot of this battered cabbage white.
April 7th, 2025  
Helen Westerbeke
love all the stems and colours
April 7th, 2025  
