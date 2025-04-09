Previous
A Day at the Shoot by yorkshirekiwi
A Day at the Shoot

I've just discovered the photographer/artist Steven Leprevost (check out his website). I love the style he creates with his composite landscapes, and decided to give it a go.
9th April 2025

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
I'm mainly a Nikon...
Brigette ace
so nice
April 9th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
So where did the right costumes happen? Its perfect! fav
April 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 9th, 2025  
Carole G ace
@maggiemae shantytown
April 9th, 2025  
