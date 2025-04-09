Sign up
Photo 3386
A Day at the Shoot
I've just discovered the photographer/artist Steven Leprevost (check out his website). I love the style he creates with his composite landscapes, and decided to give it a go.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
composite
Brigette
so nice
April 9th, 2025
Maggiemae
So where did the right costumes happen? Its perfect! fav
April 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Lovely
April 9th, 2025
Carole G
@maggiemae
shantytown
April 9th, 2025
