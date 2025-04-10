Previous
Seed Heads by yorkshirekiwi
Seed Heads

It's all looking very autumnal in the garden
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Great clarity/dof!
April 10th, 2025  
Beautiful and I love the quote.
April 10th, 2025  
great light and bokeh
April 10th, 2025  
