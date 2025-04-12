Previous
Another Day, and More Golf by yorkshirekiwi
Another Day, and More Golf

We held our AGM today, so after the meeting I stayed on for another round. I’ve remembered now, why I prefer not to play at the weekend. It was a long round and due to a late start it got quite hot. It wasn’t my best round by any means
Carole G

The course looks beautiful. We never played on weekends for the same reason. Too many families with their kids causing delays ;-)
April 12th, 2025  
Ooo fabulous funtimes
April 12th, 2025  
