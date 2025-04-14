Previous
Sunrise by yorkshirekiwi
I was up early today, and I heard that you would be able to see the new starlink train. I was up looking at the predicted time, but I either missed it or was looking in the wrong direction. Watched the sunrise instead.
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Shutterbug ace
I love the layers in the image.
April 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful layers what a gorgeous scene fav
April 14th, 2025  
