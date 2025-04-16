Previous
Before Cyclone Tan by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3393

Before Cyclone Tan

We have a cyclone approaching the top of the country. Before it hits really strongly, I nipped over the coast to capture some wave action. There was a lot of spray and sandblasting, but at least it was dry. Tomorrow is forecast to be worse
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
929% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Brilliant shot!
April 16th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow wild weather what a great shot. You really feel the power of the waves fav
April 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact