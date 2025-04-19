Previous
Charlie the Alpaca by yorkshirekiwi
Charlie the Alpaca

Old photograph with a new edit. I have been creating some textured backgrounds today, and used this photo of Charlie as a practice
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
