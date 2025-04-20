Previous
Preying Mantis by yorkshirekiwi
Preying Mantis

Rescued this chap from inside the house. Probably being sheltering from all the wind we've had over the last few days. Now calm and dry so I popped him back outside for a photoshoot
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
April 20th, 2025  
