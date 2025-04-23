Sign up
Previous
Photo 3400
Layers of mist
Beautiful layers of mist this morning.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4651
photos
192
followers
117
following
931% complete
View this month »
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
Latest from all albums
3394
476
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
23rd April 2025 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mist
julia
ace
Nice.. Waikato at it's best.
April 23rd, 2025
Christina
ace
Wow that's stunning
April 23rd, 2025
