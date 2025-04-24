Previous
Thoroughbred by yorkshirekiwi
Thoroughbred

A rework of a very old photograph with new techniques and editing skills. Taken at the local stud farm.
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Brian ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
April 24th, 2025  
Annie D ace
beautiful edit and horse
April 24th, 2025  
