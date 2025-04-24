Sign up
Previous
Photo 3401
Thoroughbred
A rework of a very old photograph with new techniques and editing skills. Taken at the local stud farm.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
29th January 2019 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thoroughbred
Brian
ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
April 24th, 2025
Annie D
ace
beautiful edit and horse
April 24th, 2025
