Photo 3404
Nasty wasp
Spotted this wasp hanging under a leaf of my lime tree. He was sheltering from the rain. Not keen on these, they have a nasty sting
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
Tags
wasp
Eric Klopfer
Nice closeup
April 29th, 2025
