Flying into Nelson by yorkshirekiwi
Flying into Nelson

Today I flew to the South Island to attend the photography society of New Zealand’s convention. Looking forward to learning new skills, meeting new people and catching up with old friends
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Chris Cook ace
Lovely mountainous terrain
April 29th, 2025  
