weka

Spent a day in the pouring rain at Abel Tasman National park. I ended up leaving my proper camera on the boat, as it was so wet, and resorted to using my like Osmo Action 5 which is waterproof. Here I had left it in the sand and a curious weka came to check out the camera. Unfortunately he came a little too close so his sandy beak and face is a bit soft on the focus. But< I kind of like his cheeky face