Skeletons Share Secrets in the Shadows by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3409

Skeletons Share Secrets in the Shadows

At our National Photography conference we were challenged to walk around the city to find photos: Out of the dark and into the light. I spotted these three dining out at a local cafe, so entered this one for a laugh
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Sam Palmer
They seem to be enjoying their conversation!
May 2nd, 2025  
julia ace
They seem to be having a good laugh..
May 2nd, 2025  
