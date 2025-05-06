Previous
Split Apple Rock by yorkshirekiwi
Split Apple Rock

Scientists believe that the rock was split through a natural phenomenon known as ‘ice wedging’ during an ice age over 120 million years ago. As the temperature dropped, any water that had entered the cracks of the rock would have frozen, causing it to expand and split.

On the other hand, traditional Māori legend claims the boulder was split in half when two feuding gods were fighting to possess it. To resolve the issue, they used their strength to split the rock in half, hence the Māori name for the rock Toka Ngawhā which means “burst open rock”.
ace
Both interesting explanations, but I favour the Māori version.
What ever happened it is an amazing natural sculpture.
May 6th, 2025  
Very similar rock structure to that seen at the Devil's Marbles (Karlu Karlu) https://northernterritory.com/tennant-creek-and-barkly-region/destinations/karlu-karlu--devils-marbles-conservation-reserve

great shot BTW.
May 6th, 2025  
Nice shot.. and as @neil_ge said a great natural sculpture..
May 6th, 2025  
That is an imagine image!
May 6th, 2025  
