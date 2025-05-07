Previous
Favolaschia calocera by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3414

Favolaschia calocera

Went hunting for fungi today. Not much around, but I did find a bit dried up Favolaschia.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
935% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It’s a new one to me. I love the intricate details.
May 7th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Cool shot
May 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact