Photo 3414
Favolaschia calocera
Went hunting for fungi today. Not much around, but I did find a bit dried up Favolaschia.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4665
photos
192
followers
117
following
935% complete
orange
,
fungi
Shutterbug
ace
It’s a new one to me. I love the intricate details.
May 7th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Cool shot
May 7th, 2025
