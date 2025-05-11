Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3418
Three Shags
It's duck shooting season here. These 3 shags were hanging out at reserve, keeping an eye out
11th May 2025
11th May 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4669
photos
192
followers
117
following
936% complete
View this month »
3411
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
3418
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th May 2025 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
three
,
shags
,
ruleofodds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close