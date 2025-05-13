Previous
Kākāriki
Kākāriki

Formerly common throughout New Zealand, red-crowned parakeets (Kākāriki) are now largely restricted to pest-free offshore and outlying islands or in this case the free-flight cage at the zoo.
Carole G

