Previous
Photo 3423
Fantail in Autumn Colours
Just a little fantail framed by the orange colours of autumn leaves
16th May 2025
16th May 25
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4674
photos
192
followers
117
following
937% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th May 2025 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
fantail
Tim L
ace
Like the blur orange colour harmony
May 16th, 2025
