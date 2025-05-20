Previous
Korimako - Bellbird by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3427

Korimako - Bellbird

Their song is a welcome sound in mainland forests that otherwise may have little native bird song. Although they have a brush-like tongue which is used to reach deeply into flowers to reach nectar, bellbirds also feed on fruits and insects. In feeding on nectar they play an important ecological role in pollinating the flowers of many native trees and shrubs. Subsequently, when feeding on the fruits that result from this pollination they have a role in dispersing the seeds, and so they assist in the regeneration of the forest in at least two ways.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
938% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Awesome capture.
May 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful bird!
May 20th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture and I love the natural framing.
May 20th, 2025  
Brian ace
Awesome capture
May 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact