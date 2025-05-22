Previous
Sails of Dew by yorkshirekiwi
Sails of Dew

I think this was my favourite. A triangular web spun on a long piece of grass. The shape reminded me of a yacht, hence the title
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
George
Superb image!
May 21st, 2025  
