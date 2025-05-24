Sign up
Previous
Photo 3431
Kingfisher
One of our local kingfishers sat on the fence. Shot from my kitchen window
24th May 2025
24th May 25
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4682
photos
192
followers
117
following
940% complete
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
23rd May 2025 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kingfisher
Barb
ace
Excellent color and clarity!
May 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… lovely to see through your window
May 24th, 2025
