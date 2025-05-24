Previous
Kingfisher by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3431

Kingfisher

One of our local kingfishers sat on the fence. Shot from my kitchen window
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Barb ace
Excellent color and clarity!
May 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… lovely to see through your window
May 24th, 2025  
