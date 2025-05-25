Previous
Goldfinch by yorkshirekiwi
Goldfinch

Today's fence sitter was the goldfinch. Also saw Myna birds, starling, blackbird, thrush. But the Gold finch is certainly the prettiest, albeit smallest
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
