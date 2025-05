Birds Nest Fungi

I visited the Auckland Botanical Gardens today with some friends from the Pukekohe Camera Club. Jasmine was able to point out some bird nest fungi, which I've never seen in the flesh before, so I was pretty excited. These are smaller than the tip of my little finger. So, with my camera and macro lens, hanging upside down on the tripod, to get close to the ground, and me lying on my stomach, I was able to focus stack 5 images to get this result