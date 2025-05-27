Previous
Waxeye in Autumn by yorkshirekiwi
Waxeye in Autumn

Probably not the best bird photo, but I absolutely loved the colour of the leaves he briefly rested in.
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Lovely!
May 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
How wonderful!
May 27th, 2025  
