Tui by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3435

Tui

One of my favourite NZ native birds. This one has been feeding in something with yellow pollen judging from his beak.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
@yorkshirekiwi
