Photo 3436
Grace on Water
Spotted this stunning dabchick (Little Grebe) with its vibrant orange breast gliding effortlessly across the water. Nature's elegance in the smallest package. 🧡
29th May 2025
29th May 25
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4688
photos
192
followers
118
following
941% complete
View this month »
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th May 2025 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dabchick
,
little-grebe
Babs
ace
Beautiful
May 30th, 2025
*lynn
ace
beautifully captured
May 30th, 2025
