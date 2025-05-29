Previous
Grace on Water

Spotted this stunning dabchick (Little Grebe) with its vibrant orange breast gliding effortlessly across the water. Nature's elegance in the smallest package. 🧡
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Babs ace
Beautiful
May 30th, 2025  
*lynn ace
beautifully captured
May 30th, 2025  
