Mycena?

I find it very hard to identify fungus, hence the question mark. Whatever it is, I went to a lot of trouble to get these. Someone told me they had seen the famous New Zealand blue mushrooms on this walk. So off I went—a 1-hour and 7-minute drive to find the track. The track started harmlessly enough through thick bush. I spotted numerous different types of fungi, but not the one I was looking for. 6.4km later (I know doesn't sound far) but on treacherous roots and leaves) and a very steep climb up and down, I completed the circuit without seeing the fungi I was looking for. Coming down, I ended on my bum three times, and my hands and knees once, when I tripped over a root. The camera survived as I did. 4 hours later I was glad to get back to the car. So much for a little trip out for a photo or two. Can you spot the lttle spider?