The Beauty of Decay: Blue Pouch Fungi in Decline by yorkshirekiwi
The Beauty of Decay: Blue Pouch Fungi in Decline

On my epic fungi hunt I did stumble across 3 decaying pouch fungi. Not the blue I was looking for, but still better than nothing. This was the best of the three. I had a fungi expert friend look at it who thinks it's Clavogaster virescens
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Dianne ace
Impressive!!!
June 1st, 2025  
Lesley ace
What a find!
June 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow…
June 1st, 2025  
