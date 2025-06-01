Sign up
Previous
Photo 3439
The Beauty of Decay: Blue Pouch Fungi in Decline
On my epic fungi hunt I did stumble across 3 decaying pouch fungi. Not the blue I was looking for, but still better than nothing. This was the best of the three. I had a fungi expert friend look at it who thinks it's Clavogaster virescens
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4690
photos
193
followers
118
following
942% complete
View this month »
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
31st May 2025 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
much
,
fungi
Dianne
ace
Impressive!!!
June 1st, 2025
Lesley
ace
What a find!
June 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow…
June 1st, 2025
