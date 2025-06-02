Sign up
Photo 3440
Armillaria novae-zealandiae
More fungi. I am reliably informed by my fungi friends that this is Armillaria novae-zsealandiae
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
31st May 2025 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungi
Babs
ace
So pretty a lovely fairy village
June 3rd, 2025
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
June 3rd, 2025
judith deacon
Beautiful light on something with an almost unpronouncable name!!
June 3rd, 2025
Chris
ace
Lovely capture.
June 3rd, 2025
