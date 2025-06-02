Previous
Armillaria novae-zealandiae by yorkshirekiwi
Armillaria novae-zealandiae

More fungi. I am reliably informed by my fungi friends that this is Armillaria novae-zsealandiae
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Babs ace
So pretty a lovely fairy village
June 3rd, 2025  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
June 3rd, 2025  
judith deacon
Beautiful light on something with an almost unpronouncable name!!
June 3rd, 2025  
Chris ace
Lovely capture.
June 3rd, 2025  
