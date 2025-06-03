Previous
Fly Agriac by yorkshirekiwi
Another fly agriac. This one a new one, just pushed up through the earth and pine needles.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Krista Marson ace
Cool little shroom
June 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
They are multiplying
June 3rd, 2025  
Rick ace
Great shot.
June 3rd, 2025  
judith deacon
An undisturbed beauty!
June 3rd, 2025  
Chris ace
Lovely shot.
June 3rd, 2025  
