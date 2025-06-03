Sign up
Previous
Photo 3441
Fly Agriac
Another fly agriac. This one a new one, just pushed up through the earth and pine needles.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
5
5
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4692
photos
193
followers
118
following
942% complete
View this month »
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
30th May 2025 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fly
,
agriac
Krista Marson
ace
Cool little shroom
June 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
They are multiplying
June 3rd, 2025
Rick
ace
Great shot.
June 3rd, 2025
judith deacon
An undisturbed beauty!
June 3rd, 2025
Chris
ace
Lovely shot.
June 3rd, 2025
