Lone Light of the Forest Floor

Nestled on a mossy log, this delicate Roridomyces austrororidus (Austral Dripping Bonnet) stands tall in solitude, its translucent stem catching the soft forest light. Native to New Zealand's damp, shaded woodlands, this tiny mycena-like fungus thrives in the decay of fallen branches, often going unnoticed beneath the canopy. Its subtle glow and elegant stance make it a quiet beacon of the undergrowth.