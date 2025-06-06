Previous
Baby Rhino by yorkshirekiwi
Baby Rhino

I've been playing in Photoshop, combining two rhino photos, and giving them a new textured background.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Fab
June 6th, 2025  
Love the detail you've captured in the adult on the left. That skin texture is pin sharp!
June 6th, 2025  
