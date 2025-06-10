Previous
Reaching Through the Mist by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3448

Reaching Through the Mist

Filling up my calendar. I have missed a few days, the weather has been so horrible, I've hardly ventured out, or if I have, it's without the camera.
Kahikatea trees
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

