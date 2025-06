Ancient Veins of the Forest

Twisting through the forest floor like ancient veins, the roots of this towering Kahikatea speak of time beyond memory. These tangled lifelines don’t just anchor the tree—they connect it to a vast, unseen network of life, sharing water, nutrients, and wisdom across generations. In New Zealnad's ancient podocarp forests, roots like these remind us that the forest is not just a collection of trees, but a living, breathing organism—rooted deep in the past and reaching ever toward the future.