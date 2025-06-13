Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3451
The Autumn Forager
A new edit from an old photograph. Playing with textures and blending modes.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4702
photos
190
followers
117
following
945% complete
View this month »
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
squirrel
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Beautifully done! What editing system? I am learning Luminar Neo and love it. Still just at the beginning stages.
June 13th, 2025
Carole G
ace
@marylandgirl58
Photoshop for me.
June 13th, 2025
Joy's Focus
ace
Love this!
June 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful picture with gorgeous colors
June 13th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A very artistic edit!
June 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close