The Autumn Forager by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3451

The Autumn Forager

A new edit from an old photograph. Playing with textures and blending modes.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
945% complete

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Beautifully done! What editing system? I am learning Luminar Neo and love it. Still just at the beginning stages.
June 13th, 2025  
Carole G ace
@marylandgirl58 Photoshop for me.
June 13th, 2025  
Joy's Focus ace
Love this!
June 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful picture with gorgeous colors
June 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A very artistic edit!
June 13th, 2025  
