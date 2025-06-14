Sign up
Photo 3452
Warm Notes - A Culinary Spice Medley
A collection of cardamon pods, star anise and cinnamon. A lovely smell while I was painstakingly taking shots for a focus stack. I made this hard for myself with such a big depth of focus field.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
cinnamon
,
spices
,
focus-stack
,
cardamon
,
star-anise
*lynn
nice clarity and details
June 14th, 2025
Rick
Looks like you did very well with it. Great capture.
June 14th, 2025
Chris Cook
Very nicely done.
June 14th, 2025
