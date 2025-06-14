Previous
Warm Notes - A Culinary Spice Medley by yorkshirekiwi
Warm Notes - A Culinary Spice Medley

A collection of cardamon pods, star anise and cinnamon. A lovely smell while I was painstakingly taking shots for a focus stack. I made this hard for myself with such a big depth of focus field.
Carole G

ace
*lynn ace
nice clarity and details
June 14th, 2025  
Rick ace
Looks like you did very well with it. Great capture.
June 14th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Very nicely done.
June 14th, 2025  
