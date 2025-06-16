Sign up
Previous
Photo 3454
Whangamaire Stream
Stopped off for a fungi forage, came back with this. Lucky I had my polariser in the bag. We've had a lot of rain recently, so lots of water flwing through
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
16th June 2025 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
stream
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
June 16th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture.
June 16th, 2025
