Whangamaire Stream by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3454

Whangamaire Stream

Stopped off for a fungi forage, came back with this. Lucky I had my polariser in the bag. We've had a lot of rain recently, so lots of water flwing through
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
946% complete

Barb ace
Beautiful!
June 16th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture.
June 16th, 2025  
