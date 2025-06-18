North Island Robin

Tucked away in the lush, shadowed heart of Sanctuary Mountain, this curious North Island Robin (toutouwai) emerged from the undergrowth of the forest. Their trusting nature and fluttering grace make every encounter feel like a privilege. These endemic songbirds are a testament to the success of predator-free sanctuaries in New Zealand, where native species are given the space to thrive once more. I had a bit of trouble photographing him, as he kept getting too close to me with my 400mm lens. It was so dark in the forest I had trouble picking him out in the dark. With ISO bumped up to 12800, the photo was still very dark