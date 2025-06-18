Previous
North Island Robin by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3456

North Island Robin

Tucked away in the lush, shadowed heart of Sanctuary Mountain, this curious North Island Robin (toutouwai) emerged from the undergrowth of the forest. Their trusting nature and fluttering grace make every encounter feel like a privilege. These endemic songbirds are a testament to the success of predator-free sanctuaries in New Zealand, where native species are given the space to thrive once more. I had a bit of trouble photographing him, as he kept getting too close to me with my 400mm lens. It was so dark in the forest I had trouble picking him out in the dark. With ISO bumped up to 12800, the photo was still very dark
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A gorgeous capture…
June 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact