Cutting the cake by yorkshirekiwi
I swore I would never do it! Shoot a wedding, that is. However, my friend persuaded me to photograph her brother's wedding, which she was hosting at her home. It was me or nobody, so under the circumstances I obliged.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Dianne ace
A very happy photo.
June 21st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Well done! I’m sure they were so pleased & to look at this happy photo you did an amazing job. Far better than a so called professional photographer too! A nervous job!
June 21st, 2025  
