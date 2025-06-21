Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3459
Cutting the cake
I swore I would never do it! Shoot a wedding, that is. However, my friend persuaded me to photograph her brother's wedding, which she was hosting at her home. It was me or nobody, so under the circumstances I obliged.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4710
photos
190
followers
117
following
947% complete
View this month »
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
21st June 2025 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
wedding
Dianne
ace
A very happy photo.
June 21st, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Well done! I’m sure they were so pleased & to look at this happy photo you did an amazing job. Far better than a so called professional photographer too! A nervous job!
June 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close